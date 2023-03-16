Employees of Azerbaijan's State Migration Service granted high special ranks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on granting high special ranks to employees of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the order, Deputy Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Elman Aliyev has been granted the high special title of State Adviser of the Migration Service of the second class.

Furthermore, Head of the Baku Regional Migration Department of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, Islam Aghayev, has been granted the high special rank of State Counselor of the Migration Service of the third class.