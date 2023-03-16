Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Employees of Azerbaijan's State Migration Service granted high special ranks

Politics Materials 16 March 2023 17:50 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on granting high special ranks to employees of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the order, Deputy Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Elman Aliyev has been granted the high special title of State Adviser of the Migration Service of the second class.

Furthermore, Head of the Baku Regional Migration Department of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, Islam Aghayev, has been granted the high special rank of State Counselor of the Migration Service of the third class.

