Azerbaijan approves agreement with Serbia on readmission of persons living without permission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on the readmission of persons living without permission, Trend reports.

According to the law, the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on the readmission of persons living without permission, signed in Belgrade on November 23, 2022, has been approved.