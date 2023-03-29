Netanyahu congratulates Azerbaijani FM on opening of embassy in Israel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has congratulated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel, PM’s official Twitter page said, Trend reports.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and congratulated him on the opening of the Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel and the appointment of his country's first Ambassador to Israel.

They discussed common regional security challenges and the threat Iran poses to regional stability.

Prime Minister Netanyahu praised the two countries' good and close relations. They discussed the potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in a range of areas," the publication said.