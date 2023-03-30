Russian MFA comments on provocative statements of EU mission's head in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has issued a response to the recent provocative claims by the head of the EU mission in Armenia Markus Ritter that Azerbaijan is allegedly "preparing to attack Armenia", Trend reports.

"It’s very important to hear not those who have never been a mediator in the settlement, that is, who have never brought added value, nor achieved practical results, but it’s important to hear Baku and Yerevan," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

“We need to act in the interests of the two countries. Yes, we understand that there are different points of view, and periods of extreme escalation, but at the same time, we see that the parties can agree,” she noted. “The main thing is to create an appropriate atmosphere for them, a basis for such agreements and mutual understanding and to promote this mutual understanding, and not vice versa.”

These claims only confirm the validity of our earlier conclusions regarding the destructive intentions and actions of the EU in this region, the spokesperson said.

Zakharova stressed that with their unprofessional, unreasoned, and dishonest activity, the EU representatives foment contradictions between Baku and Yerevan.

Previously, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said that the EU mission should not succumb to the false and slanderous statements of Armenia.

"We strongly condemn the fact that the head of the EU mission, based on the false and slanderous allegations of the Armenian side, expressed the opinion that Azerbaijan was allegedly preparing for an attack, and presented the main task of the EU mission as "protecting Armenia from Azerbaijan." We have repeatedly stressed the need to prevent the abuse of this mission to undermine the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Hajizada noted.