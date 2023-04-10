Heydar Aliyev did everything possible to bring Turkic world even closer together - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Heydar Aliyev did everything possible to bring the Turkic world even closer together, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration ceremony of Heydar Aliyev street in Astana, Trend reports.

"Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich said that Heydar Aliyevich had a special relationship and love for the fraternal Kazakh people. This is true, and I am a witness to that. He knew the traditions and customs of the Kazakhs very well. He respected the culture of the Kazakh people, its centuries-old history, and greatly appreciated the brotherhood of Kazakhs and Azerbaijanis. He also did everything to bring the Turkic world even closer together. And today, among other things, we are seeing the fruition of his work and his activities in the fact that the Turkic world is uniting. You have created a powerful organization that has great authority in the international arena today," President Ilham Aliyev said.