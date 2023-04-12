Azerbaijan always demonstrated adherence to principles of OSCE - FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Azerbaijan has always demonstrated adherence to the principles of the OSCE, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his counterpart from North Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani, Trend reports.

Bayramov reminded that many years ago Azerbaijan was subjected to serious aggression by another OSCE member state, contrary to the fundamental norms and principles of the organization.

"For a long time, this aggression had painful consequences, as well as a negative impact on the Azerbaijani state, and society. Despite all this, Azerbaijan has always demonstrated adherence to the principles of organization, international law, first of all, the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, inviolability of borders,” he noted.

Azerbaijan's position has always been principled and consistent not only in the context of the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict but also in the context of all other conflicts in the OSCE region, the minister added.

Today, a one-on-one and extended meeting of Bayramov with Osmani has taken place.