One day Armenians may wake up to see Azerbaijani Flag above their heads - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. One day Armenians may wake up to see the Azerbaijan Flag above their heads, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani flag flies in Karabakh today. The Azerbaijani flag flies in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Kalbajar, Lachin, Shusha, Hadrut, Talish, Sugovushan, and hundreds of villages. Today, the Azerbaijani flag flies in Zangezur mountains. Let them not forget that. Can they approach those flags? Can that humanoid creature and his ilk approach those flags? They are afraid even to look at those flags from afar. By burning our flag, they only showed their ugly qualities to the whole world. I want to say again that behind this is the Armenian state, the Armenian government, the anti-Azerbaijani campaign conducted in Armenia for many years, the Azerbaijanphobia conducted in Armenia for decades. This is not an ordinary event.

I also want to note that this incident cannot shake us, of course. It cannot have any impact on our determination. But they should think carefully. One day they may wake up to see the Azerbaijan Flag above their heads,” President Ilham Aliyev said.