Concert program called "Eternal Love" organized on occasion of 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev and academician Zarifa Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, a concert program called "Eternal Love" was organized, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

Azerbaijani anthem was played, as well as a minute of silence was held in honor of the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, academician Zarifa Aliyeva and the martyrs who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland.

Further, a video clip was shown for Heydar Aliyev's favorite composition "Küçələrə su səpmişəm" performed by People's Artist Nazakat Teymurova and the instrumental ensemble "Kharibulbul", filmed by the ASCO team on the "President Heydar Aliyev" tanker and the "Zarifa Aliyeva" ferry.

Chairman of the Board of ASCO Rauf Veliyev made an opening speech, noting the indispensable role of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in laying the foundation for the development of the country's transport sector.

"Thanks to the wise policy of Heydar Aliyev, we are witnessing how intensively and dynamically the transport sector of our country is developing. In particular, the national leader laid the foundation for the development of the Baku International Seaport," he said.

During the event, two postage stamps were also presented - with images of the "President Heydar Aliyev" tanker and the "Zarifa Aliyeva" ferry.

In addition, the presentation of the book "Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the National Shipping Policy" was held within the framework of the event, which describes the history of maritime transport during the period of leadership of the country by Heydar Aliyev and the contribution of the national leader to the development of this industry.

The event concluded with a concert program of great leader Heydar Aliyev's favorite musical compositions.