Azerbaijan, Armenia get closer to common vision for peace treaty - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan and Armenia have got closer to a common vision on the peace treaty and on a number of discussed articles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark on the sidelines of a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow.

"Peace treaty is a special issue. The parties have started working on it, and it’s now being actively discussed, including with the involvement of other mediators,” he noted.

The Russian minister reminded that the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers visited Washington, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Brussels a week ago.

“Work on a peace treaty is, of course, fundamental, but our partners today confirmed that without resolving issues of delimitation, opening transport and economic communications, without a general improvement in the security situation in Karabakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, it’s difficult to move forward on specific aspects of the peace treaty," he said.

Lavrov also noted that the Azerbaijani and Armenian ministers expressed gratitude to Russia for the leading role in the common efforts reflected in the trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders [following the 2020 second Karabakh war], and in those contacts that continue in each of the directions mentioned by him.

