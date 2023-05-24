Louis Bono visits Azerbaijan to build on recent talks on peace process with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Louis Bono will travel to the South Caucasus region May 23-25, the U.S. Embassy spokesperson told Trend.

“Mr. Bono plans to meet with key stakeholders to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. He will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia. This will be an opportunity for Bono to build on recent talks hosted by the United States and others. We are encouraged by recent efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage productively on the peace process and Bono hopes to build on that momentum,” said the spokesperson.

Reportedly, Bono will emphasize that the United States is committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn