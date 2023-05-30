Armenian leaders must end false rhetoric and respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty - MFA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Armenian leaders should end false rhetoric and respect Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, Aykhan Hajizade, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, wrote on his Twitter page in response to the post of the speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan, Trend reports.

"Another aggressive rhetoric and falsification by Armenian leadership:

1) It was Armenia, who destroyed the WWII monument by erasing all the bas-reliefs dedicated to WWII and pasting inscriptions related to occupation of Lachin and list of Armenian terrorists burned it in May 1992.

2) Armenian Speaker and closer associate of Prime Minister (a PM who recognised Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and ter integ.) calls Lachin, Azerbaijan’s ancient town, as “Berdzor,” inflicting another attack on Azerbaijan’s sovereignty.

3) Armenian leaders should end false rhetoric and respect Azerbaijan’s sovereignty!," he wrote.