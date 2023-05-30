Azerbaijan is important country in region - President of Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Azerbaijan is a very important country in the region, and expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan is very beneficial, President of Israel Isaac Herzog told the reporters, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is a friendly country for us, and relations with it are a priority direction of our foreign policy at the same time,” he said.

He noted that Israel is interested in continuing close cooperation with Azerbaijan in many areas.

Israeli newspapers "Haaretz", "Israel Hayom", "The Jerusalem Post", Russian-language "Vesty Israel" and NEWSru.co.il websites noted that during the visit of President Isaac Herzog to Azerbaijan, it is planned to hold a number of meetings, sign documents, as well as participate in an event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel.

Israeli-Azerbaijani relations have become even stronger. Israel is one of the first states to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan.

Israel currently meets 40 percent of its oil needs through imports from Azerbaijan, and there is also cooperation in the military sphere. It is no coincidence that the military products purchased by Azerbaijan from Israel also contributed to Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War of 2020.

Azerbaijan and Israel have mutually beneficial cooperation ties in the military, agricultural, energy, and other spheres. The official visit of the President of Israel to Azerbaijan will contribute to the further development of these relations.