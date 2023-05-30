Relations between Azerbaijan, Israel should serve as partnership example - President Herzog

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel should serve as an example of partnership between states and nations, President of Israel Isaac Herzog said at an event in Baku dedicated to the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence, Trend reports.

"Our alliance is manifested in the flourishing relations between Israel and Azerbaijan, which cover all spheres. I foresee great achievements in our relations - in the fields of technology, science, healthcare, tourism, education, sustainable development, and this promising list goes on," Herzog noted.

The Israeli president stressed that these relations were reaffirmed by the recent opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tel Aviv.

"The Jewish community of Azerbaijan has been and continues to be an integral part of the wonderful and diverse Azerbaijani society," he added.

The Azerbaijani Embassy was opened in Tel Aviv on March 29.

Isaac Herzog is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.