Azerbaijani FM thanks his ex-counterpart from Türkiye for contributing to bilateral relations dev’t

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov shared a post on Twitter about former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that M. Cavusoglu achieved great success and made an unprecedented contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye.

"I express my deep gratitude to my brother Mevlut Cavusoglu, I wish him success in his future activities!" - Jeyhun Bayramov wrote.