Azerbaijan prevents reconnaissance operations of illegal Armenian formations using quadcopters (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. On June 4, at about 20:10 (GMT+4), a quadrocopter belonging to members of illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, made a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Aghdam district, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"As a result of urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the activity of a quadrocopter that tried to fly over Azerbaijani positions was prevented.

In addition, at about 18:25, units of the Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, located in the village of Yukhari Ayrim, Kalbajar district, from their positions, located in the direction of the village of Zarkand, Basarkecher district.

The units of the Azerbaijani Army took retaliatory measures," the ministry said.