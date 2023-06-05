Azerbaijan has communication with student detained in Iran - FM Bayramov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijani student Farid Safarli, who has been detained in Iran, Trend reports.

Thus, as the FM told reporters, immediately after information was received that Farid Safarli, who was in Iran, was missing, a note was sent to the Iranian Embassy in this regard.

"It took quite a long time to clarify his fate. The communication between Safarli and the Consulate General has been established," Bayramov said.

He recalled that, at the end of January, Azerbaijan warned its citizens about traveling to Iran.