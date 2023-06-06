Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue fulfilling tasks in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue fulfilling the tasks in the liberated territories, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the activities of the engineer-sapper units, up to 200 hectares of area have been completely cleared of mines in the liberated territories during June of this year. To date, engineer-sapper units have cleared more than 30,890 hectares of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories.

Moreover, as a result of the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units with other state bodies, up to 9 km of new supply roads were built over the current year, and up to 38 km of existing supply roads were repaired in order to ensure the safe movement of vehicle and military equipment convoys in difficult terrain, including difficult-to-pass rocky areas.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Necessary measures for engineering support are underway in the liberated territories in accordance with the plan.