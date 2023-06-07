Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Movement of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh in both directions ensured - defense minister

Politics Materials 7 June 2023 13:09 (UTC +04:00)
Movement of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh in both directions ensured - defense minister

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The transparent and orderly movement of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Russian peacekeeping contingent [deployed in Karabakh in accordance with a trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] through the checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road in both directions is currently ensured, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports.

Hasanov made the remark during the reception of a delegation headed by his Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more