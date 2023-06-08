New approaches and solutions needed ensure border security - Assistant of President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Emergence of new types and forms of cross-border crime, the expansion of its geography have been observed in recent years, which in turn determines the relevance of new approaches and solutions to ensure border security, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 86th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Baku.

"Timely and correct assessment of the ongoing processes, an integrated and effective approach to ensuring border security are effective tools for countering international terrorism, separatism, cross-border crime, including illegal migration, drug smuggling, etc.,” Aliyev said.

“The issues of ensuring border security are under the special attention of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Over the past 20 years, the president has visited various military units of the State Border Service more than 40 times and personally got acquainted with the situation in the units," he said.

