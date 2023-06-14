Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation greatly contributes to stability, prosperity of region, world - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Türkiye and Azerbaijan, taking an important position in world geography and history, are, as the great leader Heydar Aliyev said, "one nation, two states", the chief adviser to the President of Türkiye Yalcin Topcu told reporters, Trend reports.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after being re-elected as head of state, made his first foreign visits, according to tradition, to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan," Topcu noted. "The meetings within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan will become the basis for the further development of relations between the two fraternal countries and an exchange of views will take place, along with other opportunities for cooperation, on current international relations."

According to him, this cooperation, developing at a high level in all areas, greatly contributes to the stability, peace and prosperity of not only the two countries, but also the region and the world.

"The busy work schedule of the leaders of both countries and their strong will are a very important factor in the further development of the existing bilateral relations between the countries," Topcu said. "As a representative of the Turkic world, I express my respect and gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on behalf of the entire Turkic world."

He also reminded that at the first meeting of the National Security Council after the elections held in Türkiye on May 28, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were also discussed, and it was noted that ensuring sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to stability not only in the South Caucasus, but also at the global level.

Topcu also congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Day of National Salvation.

"I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on June 15 - National Salvation Day, and respectfully honor the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev," he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was on a state visit to Azerbaijan on June 13.