Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss regional issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. On June 14, 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bobur Usmanov, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, based on historical friendship and brotherhood, and issues on the agenda of cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, noting the cooperation and mutual support of states on a bilateral plane, as well as on international platforms, stressed the existence of close ties within the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations, adding that there is a dynamic growth of bilateral relations in trade, industry, tourism and other areas. The minister thanked for the support of Uzbekistan in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, in particular, emphasizing the high assessment of the construction of a school in the city of Fuzuli.

Deputy Minister Babur Usmanov, thanking for the reception, stressed Uzbekistan's intention to develop relations with friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan and spoke about new opportunities in this direction.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.