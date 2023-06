BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

Prime Minister of Pakistan is on an official visit to Azerbaijan now.

Pakistani PM laid a wreath to the Eternal Flame monument.

Then he was provided with information about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the improvement works carried out in Baku.