Azerbaijani FM talks post-conflict peace agenda at Chatham House

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in roundtable discussions organized at the Chatham House think tank in London, Trend reports via the minister's tweet.

Bayramov informed the participants on post-Karabakh conflict recovery efforts [after the 2020 second Karabakh war], as well as the peace agenda put forward by Azerbaijan after the end of this conflict with Armenia. During the discussions, he also emphasized the difficulties created on the above issues by Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war, which ended on November 10, 2020 by signing of trilateral statement between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, followed by trilateral agreements achieved at the highest level on January 11 and November 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022, designed to ensure the comprehensive normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

Within the normalization process Azerbaijan transferred to Armenia proposals on mutual recognition of territorial integrity, renunciation of future territorial claims, demarcation of the border, and the signing of a peace treaty.