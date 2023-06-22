European Court of Human Rights rejects claim of Armenia against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rejected Armenia's claim to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan on June 21 in connection with two Armenian servicemen accused of terrorism, illegal crossing of the state border and other crimes, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, Plenipotentiary Representative to the European Court Chingiz Asgarov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, Armenia claimed in its lawsuit that the two mentioned servicemen were allegedly subjected to treatment in Azerbaijan contrary to Articles 2 (right to life) and 3 (prohibition of torture) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Azerbaijan presented to the ECHR relevant arguments and evidence that the rights of the Armenian military servicemen, protected by the European Convention, are properly ensured, and there is no threat to their life and health.

Based on the position of the Azerbaijani side, the ECHR, in accordance with Rule 39 of the Rules of the European Court, rejected the claim of Armenia to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the violation of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the Armenian side on May 26 in the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border passing through the village of Razdara in the Zangilan district and other illegal actions of the sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Within the framework of the criminal case being investigated by the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen in relation to the accused two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia - Arut Khovakimyan and Karen Gazaryan.