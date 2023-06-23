After the Second Karabakh War, it was us who shaped up the agenda in the region - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “After the Second Karabakh War, it was us who shaped up the agenda in the region,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“Today, the processes in the region are still unfolding on the basis of our proposals. If we look at the first months after the Patriotic War, we will see that the patrons of Armenia were still trying to make us accept the old theses. We firmly rejected that. Everyone can see that the forces that once demanded a special status for the Armenians of Karabakh are now making completely different statements. We see that the leaders of Armenia, who once said that “Karabakh is Armenia and full stop”, are now repeating my words: “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” In other words, all this is the result of our policy during the last two and a half years,” the head of state noted.