Azerbaijan and Albania work as close friends and brothers - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Now Azerbaijan and Albania work as close friends and brothers, and the prospects for our cooperation are really very bright, said President Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj, Trend reports.

“Because there is a very solid foundation, which is our friendship and mutual interests and a very clear vision for the future of how to move forward our bilateral ties and how to strengthen cooperation. Of course, an important factor as a basis for cooperation was issues related to energy development. We have more plans in that respect,” the head of state emphasized.

"I’m glad that we have established very close friendly relations, and high-level political dialogue between our countries has a very good dynamism. Of course, it is an important factor to strengthen relations between our countries, which I would name them excellent and which is reflected in mutual support in international institutions and also a lot of practical activity on the ground with respect to issues of energy and economic development," President Ilham Aliyev added.