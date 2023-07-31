​Western Azerbaijan Community hails arrest of Khachatryan suspected of Meshali massacre

The Western Azerbaijan Community welcomes the arrest of Vagif Khachatryan, a fugitive who has been on Azerbaijan's international wanted list for decades for his involvement in crimes against humanity committed against Azerbaijani residents of Meshali village in Khojaly district in 1991, Trend reports.

"This significant success of Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies brings solace to the hearts of the survivors of the Meshali massacre," the community stated.

"We earnestly hope that all remaining individuals indicted for their involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Armenia will be brought to justice soon," they added.

The actions of Armenia are deeply troubling, as it consistently refuses to prosecute individuals within its jurisdiction and control who are involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity. Furthermore, the recent issuance of a statement by the Government of Armenia expressing unequivocal support for the detained fugitive only adds to the evidence that Armenia is patronizing such heinous criminals.

Such behavior by Armenia calls for international condemnation, the community added.

The Western Azerbaijani Community strongly urges the international community to hold Armenia accountable and compel it to fulfill its obligations relating to the prosecution of all those within its jurisdiction and control who were involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the forcible expulsion of nearly one million Azerbaijanis from Armenia and formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the killing of over 20,000 Azerbaijani civilians, the devastation of hundreds of Azerbaijani settlements, and the indiscriminate contamination of Azerbaijani lands with landmines, which claims civilian lives and hinders their safe return to their homeland.

"In this pursuit of justice, the Western Azerbaijani Community remains steadfast in its support for the right of return for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia." "We are convinced that only justice will bring about long-term peace and reconciliation in the region," the group stated.