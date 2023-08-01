Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office complaints to OECD, CoE on Armenia's eco-crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.1. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has lodged a complaint with the Economic Cooperation and Development Organization and the Council of Europe regarding the environmental crimes committed by Armenia, Trend reports via the General's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is currently looking into the extensive contamination of the Araz and Okhchu rivers in the area bordering Armenia.

The construction of a sizable metallurgical plant in the village of Yeraskh (Arazdayan) without consulting the Azerbaijani side, the intensive pollution caused by the large mining enterprises of Armenia, such as the Qajaran copper-molybdenum and Qafan ore processing plants of the transboundary river Okhchuchay, and the violation, at the same time, of environmental protection norms call for the implementation of additional measures.

In light of this, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan has addressed the letter to the Economic Cooperation and Development Organization and the Council of Europe.

The complaint emphasizes the significance of adhering to the Espoo (Environmental Impact Assessment) Convention, the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes, environmental protection requirements, rules for the proper organization of the operation of mining facilities, and the significance of working with the official authorities of our country to assess the environmental harm caused.

Ecologists from Azerbaijan previously addressed Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia, an open letter listing the environmental pollution committed by Armenian businesses. In the letter, Armenia is urged to immediately stop its economic activities because the devastation of the ecosystem brought on by continuous mining operations threatens not only the environment in Armenia but also that of its neighbors.