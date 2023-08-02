Russian MFA covers Armenian PM's baseless claims with facts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Russia was and remains fully interested in the process of normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at weekly briefing, Trend reports.

She answered a question about the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the activity of Russia in the negotiation process between Baku and Yerevan has decreased.

"We are doing everything to achieve lasting peace and harmony in the region. What kind of decrease in activity can we talk about if a number of meetings with Russia's participation were held over the past couple of months," she said.

“The trilateral meeting in Moscow on May 25, the twelfth meeting of the trilateral working group on unblocking transport communications on June 2, the talks of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow on May 19 and July 25. Is this a slowdown? We need to face the truth. Representatives of the Armenian leadership take an ambiguous position on a number of key issues," she added.

Earlier, Pashinyan said that Russia's negotiating activity within the framework of the Armenian-Azerbaijani process "decreased due to the events in Ukraine."

He also noted that meetings with Western representatives have recently prevailed.