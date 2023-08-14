Use of illegal radio-electronic combat devices in Azerbaijan is of critical concern - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The use of radio-electronic warfare equipment illegally placed in Azerbaijan's sovereign territories is of particular concern, according to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In recent weeks, along with the civil aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, aircraft of foreign countries have also been subjected to electronic interference, which poses a serious threat to their safety, the ministry said.

The ministry also emphasized that recent days have seen the gathering of heavy-caliber weaponry, other military equipment, and personnel for another mil, along with the illegal military construction work and increase in operations within sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed (under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war).

Previously, GPS interference was recorded when ATR-45 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines flew on the Baku-Fuzuli route on July 24, passenger aircraft C-680 of the Czech Airlines flew on the Budapest-Baku route on July 25, and when ATR-45 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines flew on the Baku-Gabala route and in the opposite direction on July 27.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping forces was informed about these facts and the same accidents that took place earlier. No measures have been taken by the Russian peacekeeping forces to date against these provocations, which pose a serious threat to the security of flights passing through Azerbaijan’s airspace.