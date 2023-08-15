Well-known lawyer to provide legal assessment of the situation in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Rodney Dixon KC has been assigned to provide an expert legal assessment of the situation in Karabakh, Trend reports.

Following the release of an anti-Azerbaijani reported prepared by Luis Ocampo, former first Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Azerbaijan has requested Rodney Dixon KC to provide an expert legal assessment of this opinion.

Rodney Dixon combines a practice at the national and international levels in public law, human rights and criminal law. He has expertise in international criminal law, humanitarian law, and public international law acting on behalf of governments, political leaders, military officers, international organizations, companies, NGOs, and victims. He regularly appears in cases before the ICC.

Rodney Dixon's preliminary assessment of the situation has been published already, and the full report will be available shortly.

Meanwhile, on 7 August Luis Moreno Ocampo released a legal opinion claiming that a genocide is unfolding in Azerbaijan's Karabakh. He had been commissioned to do so by the Armenian separatist regime in Karabakh.