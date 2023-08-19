Spotting fate of missing - critical to post-war peace process - assistant to Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Establishing the fate of the missing is an important part of the post-war peace process, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia still refuses to provide information on the location of the mass graves of 4,000 Azerbaijanis who were tortured, inhumanly treated, and killed in Armenian concentration camps during the first Karabakh war.

"The daughters of Gulverdi Huseynov, one of the 15 missing persons whose remains were found in mass graves, were delighted to learn that after 30 years they will finally be able to visit their father's grave," Hajiyev added.

On August 18, the identities of 15 people whose remains were found in mass graves were established in Azerbaijan.

In June, a mass grave was discovered on the territory of the former Shusha prison. And as a result of excavations conducted from August 1 to August 15, the remains of 17 people were found.

Earlier, mass graves were also found on the territory of the village of Saryjaly in Aghdam district, in the village of Dashalti in Shusha district, in the village of Edilli in Khojavend district, in the village of Farrukh in Khojaly district, in the village of Yukhary Seidakhmedli in Fuzuli district, in Kalbajar, Aghdam and other settlements liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020.