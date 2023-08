BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. We agreed to increase the number of flights between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a press statement following talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“If we talk about aviation, we have 15 flights a week, and we agreed to increase it even more. What does this mean? When we travel more, we get to know each other, we meet and become even closer,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev added.