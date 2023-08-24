Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan is taking steps towards sustainable peace, Belgian FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. We are aware that Azerbaijan is taking steps towards sustainable peace, Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib said during a joint briefing with Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"A few days ago, I told the Armenian Foreign Minister that this is a historic opportunity and that dialogue is necessary," emphasized Lahbib.

The visit of Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib to the region started on August 22. First she visited Armenia, and on August 23 - Georgia.

