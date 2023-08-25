Infrastructure reconstruction in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is happening at cosmic speed - Belarusian newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. High-speed highways, airports, smart settlements, green energy - the Republic of Azerbaijan is not just actively implementing the "Great Return" program in the territory of long-suffering Karabakh, but is striving to make the region the most advanced part of the country, Trend reports referring to the Belarusian socio-political newspaper SB. Belarus Today.

The journalists of the newspaper have got acquainted with future infrastructure projects, already rebuilt buildings, as well as with the demining process during their trip to the liberated lands.

"One of the main parts of the "Great Return" program leading to the revival of Azerbaijan's Karabakh is the creation of road infrastructure. High-speed highways are being built at a cosmic speed. So far it is possible to move around Karabakh mostly off-road (with occasional access to parts of the completed highways), but the amount of construction equipment involved in building the road infrastructure makes it obvious that the opening of the highways is only months away. It took seven months to build the airport near Fuzuli. In total, there will be three airports on the territory of Azerbaijani Karabakh. The second one is already operating in Zangilan. Like the airport in Fuzuli, it was personally opened by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The third air harbor will be built in Lachin," the article says.

The authors emphasize that the process of Karabakh's reconstruction would have been even faster if it were not for the mine risk.

"Azerbaijani deminers today have the most modern equipment at their disposal: from drones to the latest model demining machines. The clearance process is proceeding at an accelerated pace. Only the lack of exact coordinates of the location of mines is slowing down. According to representatives of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency, there are about 1 million mines on the territory of Karabakh, and 80,000 of them have been detected.

Any war sooner or later comes to an end. After it comes the time of revival. In the case of Karabakh, it is not even a question of restoration, but rather of building a new one in place of the irretrievably lost one. The land scarred by military actions requires special attention and care," the authors of the article emphasize.