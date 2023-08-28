Azerbaijan to develop national resources in cryptographic protection field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Measures will be taken to prepare national resources in the field of cryptographic protection in order to develop domestic production in the field of information protection, Trend reports referring to the "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027".

According to the Strategy, the State Security Service together with the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security and the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan should ensure the identification of relevant areas in the sphere, study of best practices, preparation of national resources in this field during 2023-2024.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the "Strategy of Azerbaijan Republic on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027"

According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted with coordination of realization of the strategy approved by this order, solution of other issues arising from this order.

The Coordination Commission on Information Security shall ensure regular monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged by the Strategy, once a year inform the President of Azerbaijan about the work on the implementation of the Strategy.