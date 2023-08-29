Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sends humanitarian aid to Armenian residents of Karabakh (update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society sends humanitarian aid to people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Novruz Aslan told reporters, Trend reports.

"Our humanitarian cargo will be sent today. We will head along the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Initially, 40 tons of flour products will be sent. This step will be positively received by the residents of Armenian origin living in Khankendi and the international community," he emphasized.

The Aghdam-Khankendi road connecting the mountainous part of Karabakh with the lowland part is open for cargo transportation. Azerbaijan offered to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road for delivery of goods to Armenian residents of Karabakh region. However, by refusing to use this road, the Armenian side showed its true intentions. This once again proves that in reality Armenia's goal is not "concern for ordinary Armenians" living in Karabakh, but another political show to realize its insidious plans.