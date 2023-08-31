Azerbaijan Defense Minister attends Victory Day celebrations in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov who is on a working visit to fraternal Türkiye participated in the solemn ceremony in Ankara held on the occasion of Türkiye's Victory Day, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence.

Turkish President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made an opening speech at the ceremony held in the Beştepe Nation’s Convention and Culture Center.

Music pieces glorifying the Victory Day of the fraternal country were performed at the solemn ceremony.