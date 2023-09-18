Determining fate of missing persons is important in terms of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Determining the fate of missing persons is also important in terms of reconciliation and normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, said President Ilham Aliyev in his letter to the participants of the international conference on “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons” in Baku, Trend reports.

"Cooperation in this area can be one of the effective trust-building measures.

The issue of missing persons during armed conflicts is a global problem. Azerbaijan has taken serious steps to increase international attention to this issue. Our country put forward a resolution on missing persons in the UN General Assembly every two years. We believe that there is a need for establishing a special mechanism for missing persons within the UN system," President Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.