US welcomes shipment of humanitarian supplies to Karabakh through Lachin and Aghdam - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The United States welcomes today’s shipment of critical humanitarian supplies through both the Lachin and Aghdam-Khankendi roads into Karabakh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We encourage direct talks to increase the flow of humanitarian supplies", - he added.

Meanwhile, the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneous opening of the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Thus, the separatist leaders decided to accept the joint proposal of the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Khankendi and the command of the Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on simultaneous transportation of food by ICRC vehicles along the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The agreement on the simultaneous opening of these routes was actually reached on September 1. The separatists delayed this process for more than two weeks.

Trucks belonging to the ICRC, parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi road, also passed through the Lachin border checkpoint.