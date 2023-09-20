No one can speak to us in the language of dictate and ultimatums - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. We suggest that the forces, the fraudsters and corrupt politicians who are located far from our region but pursue their own political agenda and use the Armenian people as a tool, exploit them and sell them get their hands off us, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“Let the South Caucasus, this region, which has been a place of fighting, wars and bloody clashes for centuries, breathe easy. We have had enough! We demand this,” the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev said: “I want to say that the position of the Armenian state yesterday and today gives hope. It gives hope that the day is not far off when Azerbaijan and Armenia will settle the issues between them, sign a peace treaty, and countries of the South Caucasus start working on future cooperation in a trilateral format. But at the same time, I must also say that those who despise us, those who despise our land, those who set their sights on our lands should never ever forget that the iron fist is in place and will always be in place! No one can speak to us in the language of dictate and ultimatums! Let no one forget this! Don't forget that Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”