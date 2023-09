BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The fate of Karabakh Armenians is an internal issue of Azerbaijan, representative of Azerbaijan's President for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said on the air of Arab TV channel Sky News Arabia, Trend reports.

"We are holding open talks with Armenia under the slogan of mutual respect. Discussions with Armenians can lead to a peace agreement that will put an end to decades of conflict," he added.

Will be updated