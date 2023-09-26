Medical facilities in several regions ready to receive victims of explosion in Khankendi - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Hospitals in Aghdam, Sabirabad, and Saatly regions of Azerbaijan vacated to receive patients from Khankandi, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We are in regular contact with the ICRC and also directly with representatives of Armenian residences in Karabakh to be responsive to humanitarian needs on the ground," he added.

To provide assistance to the people injured in an explosion at a filling station near the city of Khankendi, another ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies, dressing supplies, gloves, and pharmaceutical products for 200 people was dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road on September 26.

In accordance with the request made by the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, four trucks with a total of 40 tons of flour, sanitary products, and bedding for 500 people have been sent as well.

An explosion occurred on September 25, 2023, at the filling station near the city of Khankendi. The incident has reportedly left many killed and wounded.