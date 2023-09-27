Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations sends more vehicles to Khankendi

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 27. Another 53 vehicles with a personnel of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) and necessary equipment have been sent to Khankendi city, Trend reports.

Earlier, on September 26, in connection with the fire that took place as a result of an explosion at a gas station near the city, 15 special vehicles and personnel of the State Fire Service of the MES went to Khankendi along the Aghdam-Asgeran-Khankendi road.

This morning, in order to carry out search and rescue and other necessary security measures, another 10 special-purpose vehicles of the MES with a crew of 50 people left for the city.