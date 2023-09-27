Azerbaijan continues to clean up its lands from mines, booby traps left in Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units are taking measures on clearing the territory of mines and unexploded ordnance in the Karabakh region, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

A large number of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as unexploded ordnance were detected on the Gozlukorpu-Hasanli road and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

Moreover, the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units are defusing explosive devices and booby traps detected in the area.

Activities on clearing Azerbaijani territories continue.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.