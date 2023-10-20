Martinique plans to protest in France to demand compensation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A large-scale protest is planned to be organized in France to put pressure on the country to achieve compensation for Martinique, Luc Carole from the Martinique Freedom Party said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in Baku during the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

"We plan to hold a massive protest in France to demand compensation for the poisoning of our people with chemical substances. France violated our rights and used violence. People have the right to protect their interests," Carole noted.

"We are fighting to liberate ourselves from colonialism. To choose our plan of action, we must engage in discussions. Nothing justifies colonialism. We support countries who want to put a stop to it, but some of them are not prepared for the process. We must get together and protest inside our community," he stressed.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.