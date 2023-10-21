EU committed to promoting lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The EU is committed to promoting lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, U.S.-EU Summit Joint Statement says, Trend reports.

"We remain committed to advancing a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity," the statement reads.

Earlier, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, announced that Brussels has invited leaders of both Azerbaijan and Armenia to participate in a trilateral meeting before the end of the month.