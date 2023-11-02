Number of Azerbaijanis to leave Gaza Strip revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. A total of eight Azerbaijanis will be withdrawn from the Gaza Strip, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

The Gaza Strip Border Service published a list with the names of about 600 people who will be able to leave Gaza through the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt on November 2. Among the 596 foreign nationals on the list, 400 are US citizens. The list also includes citizens of Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bahrain, the Netherlands, Hungary, Switzerland, and South Korea.

