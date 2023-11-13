Armenia denies right of return for Azerbaijanis to this country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Armenia denies the right of return for Azerbaijanis to this country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Pia Kauma, Trend reports.

The head of state stressed that Armenia did not fulfill its obligations arising from the Statement of November 10, 2020, signed following the 44-day Patriotic War.

“Thus, Armenia not only didn`t withdraw its armed forces from the territory of Karabakh, but even purposefully used that territory for the transportation of military equipment, personnel of its armed forces and mines. In addition, Armenia failed to honor its obligations related to establishment of a link between the Eastern Zangezur and Nakhchivan,” President Ilham Aliyev stated.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that such matters had become history.

The President of Azerbaijan said that there are good opportunities for the peace agenda in the region. The head of state underlined that it was Azerbaijan that came up with an initiative of a peace agreement and its underlying principles in the wake of the 44-day Patriotic War. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan advocates for lasting peace in the South Caucasus and favors regional peace agenda, normalization of relations with Armenia and signing of a peace treaty.

The head of state noted that although Azerbaijan presented a clear and transparent program of co-existence and the right of return, Armenia denies the right of return for Azerbaijanis to this country and has not expressed any view on this matter.