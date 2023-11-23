OIC Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on restoration of sovereignty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha has congratulated Azerbaijan on the restoration of sovereignty, Trend reports.

Taha made the remark during his speech at the V Conference of Ministers of Labor of the OIC member states held in Baku.

Mentioning the importance of the conference, the secretary general noted that the event is a beneficial opportunity to review cooperation within the OIC.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement (signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel